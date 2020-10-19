Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a crash on the southbound lane of I-95 in Delaware County caused major delays Monday evening. Police say the victim was driving southbound in Tinicum Township around 5:30 p.m. when another person in a car drove up beside him and opened fire.
The victim was hit and crashed his car near exit 9.
According to state police, troopers responded to the scene after reports of a vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found the victim who was pronounced dead.
All southbound lanes near the exit have been shut down due to the accident.
Officials have not yet identified the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 484-840-1000.
