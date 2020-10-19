Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CVS is going on a hiring spree ahead of the flu season. The pharmacy chain needs to hire 15,000 workers to brace for the flood of consumer needs amid flu season and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The jobs will be a combination of full and part-time, with many of them for licensed pharmacy technicians.
