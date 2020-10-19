CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — A candlelight vigil was held in Mount Holly Monday night. Family and friends remembered a woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Friday morning.

They identified her as Cindy Rasinski.

A car hit the 57-year-old at Route 38 and Pine Street. Police say the driver did not stop.

Family members are pleading with the driver to surrender to police.

