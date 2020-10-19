Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Five new satellite election offices open Monday in Philadelphia. The offices will allow voters to apply for, complete and drop off mail-in ballots.
2020 Election Guide: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware
The new locations are:
- Riverview Place, 1st Floor, 520 N Columbus Blvd.
- Joseph H. Brown School, 3600 Stanwood St.
- Harding Middle School, 2000 Wakeling Street
- Mastbaum High School, 3116 Frankford Ave.
- Feltonville Intermediate School, 238 E Wyoming Ave.
The new sites will be open as drop-off offices only today. That’s while staff are being trained there.
The offices will be fully operational on Tuesday. For a complete list of other locations, click here.
