By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News, Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA’s sports express will be making its grand return on the Broad Street Line for Sunday’s game. Three additional express trains will be leaving Fern Rock for NRG Station at 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.

SEPTA would normally run 10 express trains on a typical game day, but there will be a lot fewer fans in the stands this weekend.

Officials are asking all passengers to wear masks.

SEPTA says they have been working to keep the trains clean.

