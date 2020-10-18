Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA’s sports express will be making its grand return on the Broad Street Line for Sunday’s game. Three additional express trains will be leaving Fern Rock for NRG Station at 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.
SEPTA would normally run 10 express trains on a typical game day, but there will be a lot fewer fans in the stands this weekend.
Officials are asking all passengers to wear masks.
SEPTA says they have been working to keep the trains clean.
