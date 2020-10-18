PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A brisk, breezy and sunny Saturday made for a great fall afternoon yesterday. The weekend looks to wrap up with similar weather on Sunday, with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in store.

But, temperatures will still be very seasonable for mid-October.

Highs today will rise into the mid-60s. If you are one of the ticker holders for Sunday’s Eagles-Ravens matchup it should be a wonderful day for some fall football.

Temperatures at kickoff will hover in the lower 60s and will sit in the mid-60s by the time the game ends.

Some extra clouds and mild lows will move in across the Philadelphia region Sunday night. The overnight temperatures will only fall into the lower 50s for most of the area.

As the workweek starts, another warm up will begin.

Sunshine will be abundant on Monday with highs again pushing close to the 70s across most of the region.

Tuesday a weak front will try and drop in from the northwest but it will begin fighting high presser most of the time and likely washes out before it is able to cross a majority of the region.

With that being said, a few light and spotty showers are possible in the Poconos on Tuesday. But in Philadelphia, temperatures will push into the mid-70s.

The middle of the week will be very warm and a little humid — especially by October standards. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 70s and near the 80s on Thursday, thanks to a persistent southwest flow.

As Friday hits temperature could dip slightly but should still stay well above normal in the lower 70s with generally sunny skies.

As we move into the coming weekend the forecast looks pretty uncertain.

There will be another cold front that tries to sweep through from the northwest, but it could be interacting with an area of low pressure over the western Atlantic at the same time.

There remains a lot of uncertainly on whether the front will clear the region or fizzle out before it does.

The end of the week and the coming weekend will need to continue to be monitored for changes.

More From CBS Philly.