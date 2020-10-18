Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 15-year-old girl and another woman were critically injured in a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The triple shooting happened on the 1900 block of East Somerset Street just before 4 p.m.
A 15-year-old girl was shot once in the leg and is currently in critical condition, according to police.
An 18-year-old woman was shot twice in the back and possibly suffered additional gunshot wounds to her leg. She is currently listed in critical condition.
Police say a 21-year-old man was shot once in the right hand and is currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
