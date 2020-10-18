Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flames rip through a rowhome in South Philadelphia injuring a firefighter. The flames broke out on the 2300 block of South Bucknell Street shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.
A woman and two children were inside but managed to get out safely.
Crews arrived and quickly placed the fire under control.
We’re told at least four houses were evacuated, and three homes are damaged.
Officials say the firefighter who was injured is in stable condition.
There is no word on how he was injured.
