PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the day Eagles fans have been waiting for! They’re finally getting the chance to see their Birds play at Lincoln Financial Field after the coronavirus pandemic halted in-person attendance at large events.

The Eagles will be welcomed by 7,500 people Sunday when they return to Lincoln Financial Field to host the Baltimore Ravens. Seventy-five hundred is the 15% maximum capacity for an outside event in Philadelphia– as outlined by city officials earlier this week.

The Eagles estimate after teams, media and staff there will be about 5,500 to 6,000 fans that can attend today’s game.

If you were able to get tickets, you’ll be seating in two to six person pods inside the stadium which will be separated by six-feet in all directions.

Everyone is required to wear a face mask.

For those who are attending the game, there will be no tailgating.

Alcohol must be purchased with food and cannot be purchased on its own.

SEPTA’s sports express will be making its grand return on the Broad Street Line for the Eagles game.

Three additional express trains will be leaving Fern Rock for NRG Station at 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

SEPTA officials are asking all passengers to wear masks.