PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles welcomed their fans back into Lincoln Financial Field Sunday for the first time in the 2020 season. The Eagles say about 5,500 to 6,000 fans were allowed inside the stadium and they were sat in pods of two to six people.

There is a six-feet distance surrounding each pod of people and in order to ensure fans are not moving from their designated seats, the organization has tied down any seats that are not apart of a seat cluster.

Looks like seats that are not part of the 6 seat clusters at the Linc have been tied down so people cant use them. About 5500/6k fans will be here for the first time this #Eagles season pic.twitter.com/u0zK2NfBfg — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) October 18, 2020

Employees are wearing red in every section and some of them are carrying signs to remind fans to wear their masks and stay six-feet apart.

Workers in red are in every section today, some carrying signs reminding fans to wear their masks and to keep 6 feet apart. pic.twitter.com/ZDMnL84BUb — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) October 18, 2020

The Eagles say an estimated 5,500 to 6,000 fans were allowed inside the stadium on Sunday. They were allowed a total of 7,500 people, including coaches, staff, and fans — 15% of the stadium’s capacity.

First few #Eagles and #Ravens fans coming into the Linc for the first time this year. pic.twitter.com/OHfLXglh36 — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) October 18, 2020

You can watch the Eagles-Ravens game on CBS3 beginning at 1 p.m.