PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All-star surrogates are stumping for Joe Biden in Philadelphia during the final stretch. Businessman Andrew Yang talked to merchants in Chinatown on Sunday.

Biden’s formal rival has been in Pennsylvania all weekend.

Yang says a win by the Biden and Kamala Harris could be the major political awakening that Asian-Americans have been waiting for.

“We need to do everything we can to activate people in the Asian-American community that might not have had as much experience voting. That involves events like today, it involves outreach in foreign language media. Asian-Americans have the potential to swing Pennsylvania and where Pennsylvania goes, the entire country is going to go,” Yang said.

Yang also reminded residents that the voter registration deadline in Pennsylvania is Monday.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was also in Philadelphia campaigning for the Biden-Harris ticket. He laked to Fairmount residents along Girard Avenue.

Sen. Booker urged supporters to cast their ballots early.

“If you are invested in your community, please come out and vote. It’s one of the best things you can do right now to get your community the resources they need, get people the economic foundation they need to build again. There’s a lot of urgency on this election. Don’t stand on the sidelines,” Booker said.

Booker also took part in a discussion about the importance of ensuring all Philadelphians have access to fresh, healthy foods.