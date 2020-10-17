Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 54-year-old man was critically wounded in a double shooting in West Philadelphia. It happened at 4 p.m. Saturday inside a home on South Conestoga Street.
The man was shot four times in his lower body, authorities say. He was rushed to the hospital, where police say he was placed in critical condition.
According to police, a second victim is a 24-year-old man who was shot twice in the left thigh while also suffering a graze wound to his left hand. He was placed in stable condition at the hospital.
So far, police say there are no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.