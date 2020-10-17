READING, Pa. (CBS) — Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Pennsylvania on Saturday, making a stop in Reading for a Make America Great Again rally. Pence touched on big topics like policing, abortion, the Supreme Court and the coronavirus.
President Donald Trump won the swing state of Pennsylvania back in 2016, but the most current CBS News battleground tracker poll puts Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead in the commonwealth.
Saturday’s event in Reading was outdoors, but neither Pence nor most of the supporters were wearing face masks.
Reading Democratic Mayor Eddie Moran was not happy about Pence’s rally on Saturday.
“Instead of containing the spread of COVID-19 and creating jobs in our region, the Trump-Pence administration misled the American people about the severity of the pandemic,” Morin said in a statement, “and are now trying to strip health care protections away from Pennsylvanians when they need it most.”
