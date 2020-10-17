PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While Eagles fans will get their first chance to watch football in-person Sunday, Lincoln Financial Field welcomed spectators for the first time this year on Saturday. Temple University welcomed fans at the Linc on Saturday for its homecoming weekend, a 39-37 win over South Florida.

“It’s beautiful. With everything we got going on, it’s beautiful,” Aziz Parker said. “We get to finally get to the stands, see everybody play, get to see family and friends play. It’s beautiful.”

Saturday was a beautiful day for football — in-person in South Philadelphia — as fans are finally allowed back in the seats at the Linc.

“Honestly, I love it. I love to be back here,” Pat Carroll said. “It’s a great feeling.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Temple’s game against USF on Saturday was the first time fans were allowed inside since last fall.

“I won’t be thinking about coronavirus at all,” Jamie Glick said. “I’ll forget about it when the game starts.”

While fans were allowed back in the stands, tailgating is still banned. In a sign of the times, Temple’s tailgate went virtual Saturday so everyone could be part of homecoming weekend.

City health officials increased crowd sizes to 15% capacity earlier this week, which permitted the college to allow fans in-person. But for Saturday’s game, only players’ and coaches’ family members were allowed in. Temple says if all goes well, tickets will be sold to fans for its remaining home games.

“Glad to be able to come back and root on the Owls,” Erik Klein said. “My little brother plays offensive line for them, so excited to see them in-person. We didn’t think we’d be able to do that this year so it’s pretty cool, actually.”

