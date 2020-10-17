CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Monday is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania. Efforts are underway to reassure voters that the process is safe and secure.

So far, 8.9 million people have already registered to vote ahead of Monday’s Pennsylvania deadline. A pop-up voter service center at Subaru Park in Chester is here to help even more people get started.

“Anybody can come regardless of political party,” Philadelphia Union President Tim McDermott said. “We are open and happy to be participating in an important election year.”

The preparation process for the 2020 presidential election has been extensive. Not only have an influx of volunteers given people confidence when coming out to vote, but the state is also expecting increased poll workers for Election Day.

“Every county is in far better shape than I think maybe ever in the history of elections because of this huge, huge influx of volunteers,” Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said.

The Department of State, Homeland Security, Office of Emergency Management and a slew of other agencies make up the election security workgroup to keep everyone and every ballot safe.

“To ensure that on the state level, we have all of our agencies coordinated so that we understand what the threats are and how each one of our agencies are going to work together to respond to those,” Pennsylvania Director of Homeland Security, Marcus Brown said.

With only 17 days left until Election Day, the pop-up voter service center at Subaru Park will help residents register to vote, vote, or drop off ballots. They can also get answered to election-related questions as there are still voters dropping off incomplete ballots.

“With just the secrecy envelope, they can’t figure out who the voter is,” Boockvar said. “That’s on the outer envelope so no matter you’re delivering your ballot, make sure there’s two envelopes — inner secrecy envelope, outer pre-addressed envelope — and make sure you sign the voter’s declaration.”

In order for your vote to be counted, you have to place your ballot in the secrecy envelope first. No “naked ballots” allowed. Remember, one ballot, two envelopes.

The voter service center at Subaru Park is open again on Sunday, though officials said citizens will not be able to register in-person there on the final day of the three-day event.

For the first time, absentee ballots are also available online for Pennsylvania residents.

You can register to vote here or check your voter registration status here.

