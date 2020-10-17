PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fight for the battleground state of Pennsylvania saw both presidential campaigns flood the Keystone State on Saturday stumping for votes 17 days out from Election Day. Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, stopped in Philadelphia as the push to lock in voters continues in Pennsylvania, which could decide the election.

Some of the election’s biggest players made their pitches in the commonwealth on Saturday as the last-minute push for Pennsylvania is being felt from every angle of the region. All kinds of events were held Saturday and the momentum is not expected to slow down in the coming days.

Vice President Mike Pence rallied supporters to the polls at an afternoon campaign stop held at Reading Regional Airport in Berks County.

“Bring a family member, bring a friend,” Pence said, “bring a coworker and vote for four more years of President [Donald] Trump in the White House.”

In Bucks County, a large road rally hosted by the group People4Trump welcomed vehicles of all kinds to display their affection for the president in a procession through Newtown to Doylestown and back.

A record number of female voters this November was the goal of Vision 2020’s SHE Leads road rally that concluded in East Falls.

“Part of what Vision 2020 is about is the unfinished business of women’s equality,” Vision 2020 President Lynn Yeakel said.

The nonpartisan group returned Saturday afternoon after making an overnight round-trip journey from East Falls to Seneca Falls, New York, which is credited as the birthplace of the women’s rights movement.

“To encourage women to appreciate how hard the suffragists worked to win the right to vote and therefore to exercise that right,” Yeakel said.

The push for Pennsylvania continued at a satellite voting office at Philadelphia’s City Hall, where supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Harris were paid a visit by Emhoff.

“We need to elect Joe and Kamala,” Emhoff said. “We also need to take back the Senate.”

On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama will be in Philadelphia to campaign for Biden. Trump is expected to campaign in Erie on Tuesday.

