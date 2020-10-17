Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in custody after allegedly holding a woman against her will in a West Philadelphia basement. Police say a woman called 911, stating a man with a gun was keeping her against her will.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Allison Street, where they spoke to the woman through a basement window. She told officers she was scared to go to the door.
A barricade was declared around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
It took SWAT team members about an hour to clear the home, apprehend the man and rescue the woman.
An investigation is ongoing.
