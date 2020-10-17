Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a man is shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday on the 34-hundred block of North Marshall Street.
Police say a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and died.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the violence.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.