PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Drivers using Interstate-95 in Philadelphia during the weekends may encounter some lane closures this month as crews work on the Bridge Street and Girard Avenue interchanges.
On Sunday, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, a southbound lane closure will be in place between the Bridge Street and Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges. The work area is located just south of the three-lane traffic pattern that is in place for I-95 reconstruction currently underway between Levick Street and Carver Street.
A southbound lane closure will go into effect for the same area on Saturday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 22., from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 24, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., southbound I-95 will be reduced from three-lanes-to-two in the work zone between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges for median barrier construction.
For more information about PennDOT’s initiative to reconstruct I-95 in Pennsylvania, visit www.95revive.com.
