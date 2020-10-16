Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A special get-out-the-vote event was held Friday morning at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Germantown.
The event was held to recognize the church as a polling location for the general election taking place next month.
Officials were on hand during this morning’s event, supplying community members with information about the upcoming election.
