PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s police union honored slain police Sgt. James O’Connor. The Fraternal Order of Police dedicated a plaque in memory of O’Connor on the grounds of Lodge 5 in Northeast Philadelphia.
O’Connor was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant in Frankford in March.
His widow says her life is forever changed.
“I’m fairly certain no one will ever go through the exact situation I did during this pandemic. Wading everything out, doing about 24 hours of limited viewings over four days, and having an extremely small funeral to end it. All of this has seemed like a constant test of my strength,” Terri O’Connor said. “Somehow people believe I’m passing all these tests with flying colors, all the while I’m feeling so lost.”
This is the 121st plaque dedicated to slain officers.
