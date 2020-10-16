PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re 18 days away from Election Day and campaign 2020 is already setting records in Pennsylvania. A record-breaking 8.9 million people have already registered to vote in Pennsylvania, according to the secretary of state.
You still have until Monday to register, if you are in the commonwealth.
Almost 3 million voters have applied for mail-in and absentee ballots.
About 680,000 of those ballots have already been returned, with the overwhelming majority of them coming from Democrats.
