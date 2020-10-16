Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Route 38 In Lumberton Township

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Lumberton Township news

LUMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lumberton Township, New Jersey. Police say it happened on Route 38 and Eayrestown Road, shortly after 5:50 a.m. Friday.



No word on what caused the crash.

Route 38 is closed in both directions as police investigate.

