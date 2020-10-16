Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Route 38 In Lumberton Township

Comments
LUMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lumberton Township, New Jersey. Police say it happened on Route 38 and Eayrestown Road, shortly after 5:50 a.m. Friday.
No word on what caused the crash.
BREAKING: #CHOPPER3 is live over a fatal accident involving a struck pedestrian in #MountHolly. RT-38 is CLOSED in both directions between Pemberton Rd and Pine St until further notice. Detours are in place. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/6prDzHHm6T
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) October 16, 2020
Route 38 is closed in both directions as police investigate.
