By CBS3 Staff
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A man wanted for murder in Burlington County has been found dead. Police say Kenneth Mackintosh died by suicide Thursday night at a motel in Lumberton as investigators approached him.

Mackintosh was a suspect in the murder of 61-year-old Carla Nesmith.

Nesmith was found bludgeoned and stabbed to death in her Burlington City home on the 400 block of Earl Street around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

Prosecutors say Mackintosh was a handyman who occasionally did work for Nesmith.

