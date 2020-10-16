BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A man wanted for murder in Burlington County has been found dead. Police say Kenneth Mackintosh died by suicide Thursday night at a motel in Lumberton as investigators approached him.
Mackintosh was a suspect in the murder of 61-year-old Carla Nesmith.
Nesmith was found bludgeoned and stabbed to death in her Burlington City home on the 400 block of Earl Street around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.
Prosecutors say Mackintosh was a handyman who occasionally did work for Nesmith.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
Man Arrested After Woman Found Stabbed To Death In West Philadelphia, Police Say
Judge Rejects GOP’s Attempt To Block Opening Of Voter Service Center At Subaru Park
You must log in to post a comment.