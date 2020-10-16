PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after they say they found a shotgun and a man shot in the head in North Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened on the 1500 block of West Lehigh Avenue around midnight Friday.
Police rushed the 37-year-old victim to the hospital in critical condition where he died about two hours later.
Police say the shell casings found at the scene do not match the weapon recovered.
“We know that that at least 11 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “It doesn’t appear that these spent shell casings that we found are consistent with the shotgun that was found next to the victim. So, it is unknown if the shotgun was fired at all.”
Cars parked next to the victim were also hit by gunfire.
Police have yet to determine a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests.
You must log in to post a comment.