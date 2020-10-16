ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An Atlantic City police officer is being hailed as a hero for stopping a suicidal man from jumping from the top of a parking garage. Dramatic body camera footage caught Officer Eric Knuttel, a five-year veteran, pulling the distraught man from the ledge of the Claridge parking garage on Wednesday night.

“You could just hear in his voice he was distraught and he was hurting,” the 33-year-old officer exclusively told Eyewitness News.

According to Atlantic City Police, the Pleasantville Police Department reached out to them that a suicidal man was in Atlantic City and threatening to jump from the bridge.

Knuttel, a member of the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team, located the distressed man sitting on a ledge at the top of the garage, and began engaging him to talk him down.

“We had a fairly long conversation. We were going to try to build rapport with him, so he knew somebody cared, and he knew somebody was there for him and not just him against the world,” Knuttel said.

While Knuttel was talking with the man, he noticed the suicidal man was also having a FaceTime conversation with someone and it wasn’t going well.

“I saw him stand up and look towards the sides and he rolled his head down and he started walking. I knew that I had to do something,” Knuttel said.

That’s when he ran towards the distraught man and grabbed onto his leg. Officers then rushed in and grabbed Knuttel and the man, pulling both of them from the ledge.

After they were pulled from the ledge, body camera video shows Knuttel telling the man “I love you.”

“I just could just hear it in his voice, he started crying. You could hear him weeping and I just remember telling him I loved him. I thought he needed to hear that,” Knuttel said. “I had so much compassion and so much love for the man that I wanted him to know that people care about him. I never met him ever in my life. I believe that I was put there in that moment of time for that reason.”

Knuttel is hoping to stay in contact with the man he helped save.

Knuttel was assisted in the rescue by Sgt. John Waddell and Officers Matthew Stollenwerk, Randy Rodriguez-Marte, Irwin Sanchez and Kyle Fauvell.

For anyone that needs assistance, or knows someone that needs assistance, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.