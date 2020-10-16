Harper's Garden In Rittenhouse To Debut Private Heated Greenhouses

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – How would you like dinner served in your own private greenhouse? In an effort to encourage outdoor dining in cooler weather, the team at Harper’s Garden in Rittenhouse will debut six private heated greenhouses this weekend.
They will be offered in two sizes: a smaller greenhouse that seats up to seven guests and a larger one that can seat as many as nine people.
