BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Burlington County are investigating the brutal murder of 61-year-old Carla Nesmith in her home. It happened Wednesday afternoon on the 400 block of Earl Street in Burlington City.

The South Jersey community is mourning as police try to figure out who brutally killed her. A friend of the victim says she was loved by many.

“I was calling her last night and this morning, calling her home phone because I didn’t know what happened to her,” friend Ephesian Williamson said.

Neighbors were left in the dark as police investigated a homicide on the 400 block of Earl Street in Burlington City Wednesday afternoon.

“Everybody got along with her, she was a real good neighbor,” Williamson said.

Nesmith is a neighbor Williamson says she will miss.

According to police, Nesmith was discovered in her home by another resident around 3:45 p.m. Police say she was badly beaten and stabbed. She died inside her home.

“She don’t bother nobody. She gets in her car, she goes to her family’s, shopping, the doctor’s and she’ll go over there to help her aunt out and she’s back home. I couldn’t imagine nobody being mad at her, to do that to her,” Williamson said.

Many in the community share Williamson’s confusion. But Burlington police are working to get to the bottom of it.

“That’s really sad, she didn’t deserve that,” Williamson said.

So far, no arrests have been made. According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, officials do not consider the community to be in danger.