By CBS3 Staff
LOWER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A man was struck by multiple vehicles and killed after authorities say he was walking in and out of traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension on Thursday morning. Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim.

The incident happened on the northbound lanes of the Northeast Extension, near the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits, around 4:20 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was detoured at the Quakertown toll plaza and the area was closed off for several hours while police investigated.

If you any information regarding the man’s identity or saw this crash, contact the Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Barracks at (610) 395-1438.

