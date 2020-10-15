LOWER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A man was struck by multiple vehicles and killed after authorities say he was walking in and out of traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension on Thursday morning. Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim.
The incident happened on the northbound lanes of the Northeast Extension, near the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits, around 4:20 a.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The following detour is in effect for all #PATurnpike I-476N traffic exiting Quakertown (Exit 44):
PA 663N 3.3 miles; PA 309N 9.3 miles; I-78W 6.3 miles; PA 309N 1 mile; US 22W(or Tilghman ST) 1.1 miles. Re-enter turnpike at Lehigh Valley(Exit 56) @TotalTrafficABE @69News @WNEP pic.twitter.com/GUTUZe4TOS
— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) October 15, 2020
Traffic was detoured at the Quakertown toll plaza and the area was closed off for several hours while police investigated.
If you any information regarding the man’s identity or saw this crash, contact the Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Barracks at (610) 395-1438.
