By CBS3 Staff
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County judge has ordered a New York couple charged in the assault of a teen employee at Sesame Place to stand trial. The couple, 39-year-old Troy McCoy and 31-year-old Shakerra Bonds, will face aggravated assault and related charges.

McCoy of the Bronx, New York is accused of assaulting a 17-year-old employee at the amusement park in Langhorne on Aug. 9. Authorities say Bonds also took part in the assault.

Investigators say McCoy attacked the teen after he reminded him to wear a mask.

That teenager was left with several injuries, including a broken jaw.

