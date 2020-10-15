CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Langhorne news, Local, Sesame Place, Troy McCoy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The man charged in the assault of a teenage employee at Sesame Place is due in court Thursday for his preliminary hearing. Thirty-nine-year-old Troy McCoy of the Bronx, New York is accused of assaulting a 17-year-old employee at the amusement park in Langhorne on Aug. 9.

Credit: CBS3

Investigators say McCoy attacked the teen after he reminded him to wear a mask.

That teenager was left with several injuries, including a broken jaw.

McCoy has been charged with aggravated assault.

Comments