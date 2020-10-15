Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Time is running out to make sure you complete the census. Thursday is the last full day to respond.
In Philadelphia, only about 56% of people have replied to the census.
It’s critical that you’re counted because this impacts how much federal money is given to states and cities for the next ten years.
If you’re mailing in the form, it must be postmarked by today.
If you would rather fill it out online, you have until 5:59 a.m. Friday. Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.