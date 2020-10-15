Comments
READING, Pa. (CBS) — Looking for a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween? The Reading Fightin Phils are hosting a safe trick-or-treat opportunity for the community.
Fans can experience a socially safe Halloween at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 24 with lots of fun, candy and the perfect movie with help from T-Mobile.
The event begins at 5 p.m. “It’s A Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” will air following trick-or-treating at 6:30 p.m.
All attendees are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume or attire.
The ballpark’s concession stands will also be open with food and drinks.
Tickets cost $2 per ticket and guests are encouraged to purchase them ahead of time.
For more information, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.