READING, Pa. (CBS) — Looking for a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween? The Reading Fightin Phils are hosting a safe trick-or-treat opportunity for the community.

Fans can experience a socially safe Halloween at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 24 with lots of fun, candy and the perfect movie with help from T-Mobile.

Credit: Reading Fightin Phils

The event begins at 5 p.m. “It’s A Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” will air following trick-or-treating at 6:30 p.m.

All attendees are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume or attire.

The ballpark’s concession stands will also be open with food and drinks.

Tickets cost $2 per ticket and guests are encouraged to purchase them ahead of time.

For more information, click here.

