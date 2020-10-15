PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four men were shot at a gas station in Southwest Philadelphia’s Elmwood neighborhood on Wednesday night. One of the victims is an employee who is now in critical condition.

Police say the shooting started with an argument in the gas station’s garage at 69th Street and Buist Avenue, around 7 p.m.

The 28-year-old, who is an employee at the garage, was shot multiple times in his chest, back and torso.Witnesses say he was working when some sort of argument took place inside the garage. The argument escalated and led to the shooting.

The other three victims were shot in the shoulder and legs. They are all in stable condition.

Police initially found two victims and transported them to Presbyterian Hospital. Two additional victims showed up to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police say at least 15 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon. Most of the shell casings in the quadruple shooting were found near the garage bay door attached to the gas station.

It’s not clear how the other three victims were connected to the shooting. But three parked, unattended vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

Police believe part of the altercation may have also taken place a half block away.

“We found about three of the shell casings about half a block away in the 6900 block of Theodore Street, which is the street behind the gas station,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “So it appears that there was some sort of shootout at the garage door base and possibly someone was either chased or someone fired shots behind the garage.”

A car there was also struck by gunfire.

As detectives continue to put the pieces together, there are surveillance cameras inside and outside the garage that recorded parts of the incident.

Police have not made any arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.