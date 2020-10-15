CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Northeast Extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A portion of the Northeast Extension is shut down after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle, Thursday morning. The northbound lanes between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley have been closed.

Traffic is being detoured at the Quakertown toll plaza.

It is expected to be closed through the morning as authorities conduct their investigation.

