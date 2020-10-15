Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A portion of the Northeast Extension is shut down after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle, Thursday morning. The northbound lanes between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley have been closed.
Traffic is being detoured at the Quakertown toll plaza.
The following detour is in effect for all #PATurnpike I-476N traffic exiting Quakertown (Exit 44):
PA 663N 3.3 miles; PA 309N 9.3 miles; I-78W 6.3 miles; PA 309N 1 mile; US 22W(or Tilghman ST) 1.1 miles. Re-enter turnpike at Lehigh Valley(Exit 56) @TotalTrafficABE @69News @WNEP pic.twitter.com/GUTUZe4TOS
— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) October 15, 2020
It is expected to be closed through the morning as authorities conduct their investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.