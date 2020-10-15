Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A string of carjackings led to a chase and a crash in Kensington overnight. Police tell Eyewitness News officers witnessed an armed carjacking around midnight Thursday on Braddock and East Huntingdon Streets.
Police say they gave chase after seeing multiple suspects take a white Nissan Altima. That car eventually crashed at Rorer and Clearfield Streets. That’s when they say the suspects jumped out of the car and ran off.
Shortly after, another car was reportedly taken from Kensington Avenue and E Street.
So far, no arrests.
