PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The need for outdoor dining won’t end anytime soon. So the city is giving restaurants new guidance for outdoor dining in cold weather.
The new safety guidelines establish rules for tents, canopies, and other shelters.
Restaurants must obtain a right-of-way permit from the Department of Streets. This will facilitate access for first responders, snow and trash removal, street and utility repairs, and keeping SEPTA routes clear.
Restaurants can use approved outdoor heating systems. Fire pits and other fires produced by burning solid fuels are prohibited entirely in the right of way.
The city says its guidance is consistent with the Philadelphia Fire Code and current COVID-19 safety measures.
Since mid-June, the city has issued more than 700 temporary approvals to expand outdoor dining to areas including streets.
Meanwhile, Rittenhouse Row has expanded its ours for outdoor dining this fall.
You must log in to post a comment.