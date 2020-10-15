WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Lawmakers discussed on Thursday ways to strengthen Pennsylvania’s hate crime laws. The Senate Majority Policy Committee held a workshop in West Chester, where they discussed Sen. Tom Killion’s bill.
It would expand the protection of the state’s hate crime statutes to those with physical or intellectual disabilities.
“Sending the message that we do not, we advocate on behalf of these people who deserve our protection and help is such a powerful message. So even if we don’t see a slew of cases that come across our desk, I highly suggest this is where we need to go in order to show we do not [condone] hate of any kind,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.
The legislation was inspired by the attack on a man with cerebral palsy outside a West Chester convenience store in 2017.
