PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you plan to visit one of Philadelphia’s satellite election offices Thursday, you may want to arrive hungry. Fuel the Vote is looking to drive more people to turn in their ballots.
There’s been a long line of people waiting outside the Philadelphia satellite election office at City Hall, where many are excited to register to vote or cast their ballots.
“My mom was like, ‘You better get out there,’ so you gotta do what mom says,” South Philadelphia resident Kenny Wallace said.
“I need to have my vote cast and voice heard. I don’t think we should give up our vote just because it’s difficult,” said Juliet Wong of Center City.
With the rollout of Philadelphia new satellite election offices across the city that allow people to essentially vote early, a group of restaurants are now encouraging people to come by with a campaign called Fuel the Vote.
“We want to be here, stand with everyone and say, ‘Thanks for coming out,'” Parc general manager Carol Serena said.
Some of the restaurants participating include Parc in Rittenhouse Square, Pat’s King of Steaks, Federal Doughnuts and more. Here’s a list of the seven satellite election offices where Fuel the Vote is happening:
- Center City: City Hall Room 140, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, 19107 – Starr Restaurants
- The Liacouras Center, 1776 N Broad St, 19121 – Osteria
- Roxborough High School, 6498 Ridge Ave, 19128 – Vernick Food & Drink
- Tilden Middle School, 6601 Elmwood Ave, 19142 – Angelo’s Pizza
- Julia De Burgos Elementary, 401 W Lehigh Ave, 19133 – Pat’s King of Steaks
- A.B. Day School, 6324 Crittenden St., 19138 – Federal Donuts
- Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts, 901 S. Broad St., 19147 – Starr Restaurants
