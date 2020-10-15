EDITOR’S NOTE: To complete the Census, click here.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Millions of dollars are on the line. If you haven’t done so, Thursday is the last chance to fill out the census after the Supreme Court has ruled the count can end early.

With a global pandemic and presidential election, the task of headcounting Americans was colossal but successful, according to U.S. Census officials.

“Even during the height of the quarantine nationwide, folks were able to respond safely and conveniently,” said Susan Licate with the U.S. Census Bureau.

At this point, they say 99.9% of people have been counted or enumerated nationwide — a number that includes both people who self-reported and those who were counted after census workers reached out.

In Philadelphia, city officials say just 56.4% of residents self-reported.

“It is time for you to shape your future and ensure that the federal funds that are coming to the state of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia every year for the next 10 years are rightfully yours,” Licate said.

Philadelphia officials add that every person not counted in the census costs the city $2,100 in funding per year for the next 10 years. That’s $21,000 in missing funds per missed Philadelphian.

The data also determines the scale of political representation that a region is eligible for.

“Go ahead and be proactive. Step up, pick up the phone, it only takes minutes of time to record your responses,” Licate said.

United States residents have just hours to be counted. If doing so by mail, it must be postmarked by Oct. 15. If submitting online, residents actually have until 5:59 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.

So don’t be surprised if you receive a call or a knock on your door from a census worker. Remember they will never ask to come inside.