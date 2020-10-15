Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County Republicans are seeking an injunction to block the use of a pop-up voter service center at the Philadelphia Union’s Subaru Park. A court hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Delaware County Courthouse.
Delaware County partnered with the Union to host a three-day pop-up voter service center at the park in Chester.
The event was going to take place Oct. 16 through 18.
Residents were invited to stop by for a variety of election services, such as voter registration, registration confirmation, and mail-in ballot requests and drop-offs.
