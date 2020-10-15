Comments
BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — A 61-year-old woman was found bludgeoned and stabbed to death inside of her Burlington home on Wednesday afternoon. Carla Nesmith’s body was found by another resident who had returned to the home on the 400 block of Earl Street in the New Yorkshire section of the city.
A preliminary investigation concluded Nesmith was bludgeoned and stabbed.
An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Thursday.
No arrests have been made.
The Burlington Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the homicide.
