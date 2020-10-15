Comments
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth more than $3 million was sold in Delaware County Wednesday. The $3.62 million ticket was sold at the Wawa on the 700 block of Naamans Creed Road in Chadds Ford.
The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 16-17-21-28-46-48, winning the $3.6 million jackpot prize.
The Wawa will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.
The winner’s identity has not been released at this time. The identity can only be released after prizes are claimed and the ticket is validated.
You must log in to post a comment.