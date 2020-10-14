Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This Saturday some fans will be allowed in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field to watch Temple University Football take on the University of South Florida.
Right now, the school says it will only offer tickets to family members of the players.
This comes as Philadelphia announced its expanding crowd capacity limits for events in the city.
Eagles fans will also be allowed inside Lincoln Financial Field for this Sunday’s Eagles game against the Baltimore Ravens. Fans will be welcomed back to the Linc, but only a limited number and there will be safety precautions in place.
