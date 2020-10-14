Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A quadruple shooting left a gas station employee fighting for his life Wednesday night. It happened at the intersection of 69th Street and Buist Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia around 7 p.m.
Police say the gunfire was part of a shootout in Philadelphia’s Elmwood neighborhood.
Police say the shooting started with an argument near the gas station’s garage and ended a block away at 69th and Theodore Streets.
The 28-year-old employee is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times.
The other three victims were shot in the shoulder and legs. They are all in stable condition.
Police have not made any arrests.
