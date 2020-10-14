Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A preliminary hearing continues for the man charged with killing Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O’Connor. Prosecutors say Hassan Elliott shot and killed the officer on March 13.
It happened as officer O’Connor served arrest warrants for Elliott and another man in Frankford.
On Tuesday, prosecutors told the judge that Elliott bragged about the shooting while sitting in jail.
Three other people have been charged in connection with this killing.
Prosecutors introduced what they called damning evidence — prison notes, or kites as they’re called in jail cell graffiti — against three of four defendants, where they were allegedly boasting about killing a police officer.
You must log in to post a comment.