CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union and Delaware County are teaming up to help get out the vote. Starting Friday, the Union will host a three-day pop-up Voter Service Center at the team’s stadium in Chester.
🚨Subaru Park will be a three-day Pop-Up Voting site!
From 10.16 – 10.18, we are partnering with @DelcoCouncil to welcome Delaware County residents to register to vote, request, complete & return mail-in ballot forms, & more!
🆅✅🆃🅴📝👉https://t.co/10XkwX1xsg#DOOP pic.twitter.com/7sHM0xDNkx
— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) October 14, 2020
You can go to Subaru Park to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot or drop off your completed ballot.
The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
