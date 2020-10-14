CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:2020 Election, Chester News, Local, Philadelphia Union

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union and Delaware County are teaming up to help get out the vote. Starting Friday, the Union will host a three-day pop-up Voter Service Center at the team’s stadium in Chester.

You can go to Subaru Park to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot or drop off your completed ballot.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Comments