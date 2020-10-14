CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old boy. Jack Akins’ mother says her son never returned home after leaving Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Andorra.

Police say Jack was last seen getting on the bus after school Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the boy’s bookbag was found at the intersection of Vaux and Bowman Streets in the city’s East Falls section.

Police say the boy is white, 4-foot-10, and 65 pounds with light brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with the initials “IHM” and blue mesh shorts with the same initials. Police say he was also wearing light blue Puma sneakers.

If you have any information, call police.

Comments