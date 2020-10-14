PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old boy. Jack Akins’ mother says her son never returned home after leaving Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Andorra.
Police say Jack was last seen getting on the bus after school Wednesday afternoon.
BREAKING: Missing child out of Northwest Philadelphia. Mom posted her son, Jack Akins, 10, never returned home after leaving Immaculate Heart of Mary school in Andorra. His school bag was located at Vaux and Bowman. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/1pbKN0GOBm
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 14, 2020
Police say the boy’s bookbag was found at the intersection of Vaux and Bowman Streets in the city’s East Falls section.
Police say the boy is white, 4-foot-10, and 65 pounds with light brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with the initials “IHM” and blue mesh shorts with the same initials. Police say he was also wearing light blue Puma sneakers.
If you have any information, call police.
You must log in to post a comment.