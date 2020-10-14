PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rats! Philadelphia is getting “rattier.” The City of Brotherly Love has jumped to the No. 7 spot on Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list.
That’s three spots higher than last year.
The cities were ranked according to where Orkin conducted the most rodent treatments over the past year.
Topping the list was Chicago, Los Angeles and at No.3 New York. West Palm Beach, Florida took the 50th spot.
Orkin says the closure of restaurants due to the pandemic has forced rats to scavenge residential areas for food, increasing their visibility.
“Rodents are experts at sniffing out food and shelter, and they’re resilient in their ways to obtain both,” Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel said. “Residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents, and once they’ve settled in, they’re capable of reproducing rapidly and in large quantities.”
Experts recommend you throw out trash immediately, don’t leave food out and keep places uncluttered.
You can view the complete list below:
|
|26. Raleigh, N.C. (-2)
|
|27. Hartford, Conn. (-2)
|
|28. Columbus, Oh (-7)
|
|29. Grand Rapids
|
|30. Kansas City (+8)
|
|31. Charlotte, N.C. (-3)
|
|32. Phoenix (5)
|
|33. Richmond, Va. (-3)
|
|34. Nashville
|
|35. Greenville, S.C. (-2)
|
|36. Sacramento (+5)
|
|37. St. Louis (-6)
|
|38. Albany, New York (+10)
|
|39. Champaign, Ill. (-3)
|
|40. Green Bay (+18)
|
|41. Tampa (-1)
|
|42. Flint, Mich. (+3)
|
|43. Buffalo, New York (-8)
|
|44. Syracuse (-5)
|
|45. Knoxville (+14)
|
|46. Orlando (-3)
|
|47. Burlington, Va. (+2)
|
|48. Albuquerque (+19)
|
|49. Dayton (-2)
|
|50. West Palm Beach (+3)
You must log in to post a comment.