PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials are warning about a fall resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Wednesday is the ninth day in a row of more than 1,000 new daily cases.
State health officials are distributing rapid tests, made by Abbott and provided by the federal government.
“Weekly distribution will occur to counties that are deemed substantial risks as well as the top-tier of moderate risk, totaling six counties per week that prioritizes those counties that have current outbreaks,” said Michael Huff, director of Pennsylvania’s contact tracing and testing.
Health officials stressed that people should get a flu shot as soon as possible.
